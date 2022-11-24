Thanksgiving Day is looking breezy but mild and sunny.

TODAY: Conditions are looking quite mild for our Thanksgiving Day forecast with high temperatures in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s. Cooler temps are likely in Eastern Montana. We will see strong winds as well out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts to 50+ mph. Finally, there will be decreasing clouds leading to mostly sunny skies as we remain dry.

TONIGHT: The low temperatures tonight will be in the lower to upper 20s. We will see clear skies during the overnight hours as we will remain dry. The wind will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: As we wrap up the work week, we look forward to having our warmest day of the forecast. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. This is helped by the mostly sunny skies that are to be expected. We will have continued breezy conditions out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend looks to be fairly on course for what you would expect for this time of year. Our high temperatures will be in the lower to upper 40s for both Saturday and Sunday. The main story will continue to be the wind as we head into the day Saturday out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. A lighter breeze is expected for Sunday out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph. We can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions for both days of the weekend.

MONDAY: We will trend colder heading into next week with highs on Monday only topping out in the lower to upper 20s. We will also see overcast skies with scattered snow showers. Light accumulations are possible. We will see winds out of the North around 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: For next Tuesday, we will see temperatures staying cold in the lower to upper 20s. We will see mostly cloudy skies once again with scattered snow showers in the forecast. The wind will be light and variable.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s as we head towards the middle of next week. We will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers in the area. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30-40 mph.