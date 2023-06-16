The best weather of the next week on Friday

Thanks to a northwesterly breeze, some haze and smoke has returned to Montana. This haze and smoke will likely stick around through the first half of Saturday, but the worst of it should be tonight and tomorrow. The air quality will generally be in the “moderate” category, but at times the air may become “unhealthy for sensitive groups”, especially in locations east of I-15, where the highest concentration of haze/smoke is expected.

We are going to have decreasing clouds tonight with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around before midnight, generally in the mountains. The wind is also going to diminish this evening, with just a tiny breeze around overnight. It is also going to be chilly again tonight as lows are going to be in the low to mid 40s in most locations.

Tomorrow is going to be the nicest day of the next week as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations. The wind is also not going to be too bad tomorrow for most of us, but it will be breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front and along the western half of the Hi-Line as wind gusts over 30 mph are going to be possible at times.

On Saturday, we are going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures on Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

Cool and wet weather is then expected on Father’s Day as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s in most locations (warmer in northeastern Montana), and there are going to be showers and thunderstorms around throughout the day, but especially during the afternoon and evening, as a cold front passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Father’s Day. It is also going to be a little breezy on Father’s Day as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be more scattered showers and even some mountain snow around on Monday and Tuesday as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. Some thunderstorms are also possible on these two days. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Monday and mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday.

On Monday, highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Cooler temperatures are then expected on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 60s and mid to upper 50s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Monday and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For Wednesday and Thursday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s on Wednesday and the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Thursday. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.