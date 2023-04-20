The snow continues Thursday with below-average temps

TODAY: We will continue the cooling process heading into today with highs only in the lower to upper 30s. Mostly overcast conditions are expected throughout the day with snow showers during the day. Mixing is likely in the Helena area. The winds will be out of the Northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30-40 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see temperatures get down into the upper 20s and low to mid 30s tonight. We will continue to see snow falling in a more scattered fashion. The winds will die down but remain out of the North at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: We will see mostly cloudy skies to start off the end of the work week with decreasing clouds by the afternoon. We will also see some mixed showers possible early. The temperatures will be in the mid 30s to the mid 40s across the area. We will see winds that are light around 5 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: High temperatures for Saturday will be in the lower to upper 40s and the highs on Sunday will top out in the lower to upper 50s. We can expect isolated showers for Saturday and Sunday while staying under partly cloudy skies for both days of the weekend. The winds for both Saturday and Sunday will be light around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: For next Monday, we will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers in the area. The high temperatures will stay close to average in the lower to upper 50s. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Heading into next Tuesday, we will see highs remain where we should be for this time of year in the lower to upper 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the area with another chance for scattered showers. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will see partly cloudy skies by the middle of next week under mostly dry conditions. The high temperatures will be in the lower to upper 50s. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.