The start of some intense heat today with temps near 90 degrees.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: Temperatures will be in the 90’s for most locations in what looks to be a hot stretch heading into the weekend. This is helped by clear to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light and variable at about 5 mph.

TONIGHT: We will remain under clear skies for the evening. Winds will be light and variable. The clear skies will allow us to cool down into the low to mid 50’s.

TOMORROW: Saturday looks to be the hottest day of the week with temperatures anywhere from the lower to the upper 90’s. Isolated locations do have a shot at hitting the 100-degree mark. We will remain under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Temperatures will remain hot as highs will once again top out in the low to mid 90’s. We will remain under mostly sunny skies. There is a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm but most locations will remain dry. Winds will start to pick up a little bit out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Temperatures will be cooler in the mid 80’s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be the biggest factor out of the West at 15-20 mph with some gusts up to 40 mph. There is a chance for some showers and thunderstorms as a cold front starts to work its way through the area.

TUESDAY: We do look to have a good amount of cloud cover throughout the day. Temperatures will continue to trend cooler with highs anywhere from the low to upper 70’s. There is a chance for a rain shower or thunderstorm throughout the day as well. Winds out of the North and Northeast at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will continue to be on the cooler side with highs anywhere from the mid to upper 60’s. Overcast skies for most of the day. At this point we look to have a good chance for some considerable precipitation as a disturbance makes its way in from Canada bringing the chance for a widespread 0.25 to 0.5 inches of rain.

THURSDAY: Continuing to stay on the cooler side in the low to mid 70’s. We will be mostly overcast for the duration of the day but we will have the chance of some breaking clouds as we go into the afternoon and evening. Winds will be out of the Northwest anywhere from 5-15 mph.