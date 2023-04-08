The warmth rolls on into our holiday weekend.

TONIGHT: We will see mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few rain, sleet, and snow showers in Western Montana. We will have temperatures in the lower to upper 30s and low 40s in Western Montana. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The temperatures are going to continue to stay warm as we head into the weekend with highs in the lower to upper 60s. Highs in the 40s and 50s can be expected for the Eastern part of Montana on Saturday with warmer temps near the Hi-Line for Sunday. Isolated showers are possible in Western Montana during the overnight hours this weekend, but most locations will stay dry during the day. The winds will be steady out of the Southwest for both days of the weekend at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Gusts near the Rocky Mountains will gust between 50-60 mph.

MONDAY: For next Monday, we look to have temperatures well above average for this time of year in the lower to upper 60s and low 70s. We will be under partly cloudy skies throughout the day. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: We will have temperatures in the lower to upper 50s and low 60s heading into Tuesday of next week. We will see mostly cloudy skies once again with scattered showers for Western Montana. The winds will be out of the West at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will start to trend below average as we head into the middle of next week with highs in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s. We will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. The winds will be out of the East at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower to upper 40s heading into next Thursday. We will see mostly cloudy skies and there will be scattered rain and upper elevation snow showers in the area. The winds will be light around 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Temperatures for the end of next week will be near average for this time of year I the 40s and 50s across the region. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the area. Winds will be light around 5-10 mph.