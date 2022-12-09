The weather pattern stays the same for our Friday.

TODAY: Our highs for the end of the work week will be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. An isolated snow shower is possible. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see scattered clouds during the overnight hours. The winds will be out of the Southwest tonight around 5-15 mph. The low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: For the weekend, we will experience temperatures in the lower to upper 30s on Saturday. Lower to upper 20s can then be expected for Sunday. We will also see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area for both days. Scattered snow showers will also be possible for Sunday. As for the winds, we will see the breeze stay out of the Southwest around 10-20 mph for both days of the weekend.

MONDAY: Temperatures will be cold heading into the start of next week with highs in the lower to upper teens. We can expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers in the area. The wind will be out of the Northwest at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: We will remain cold heading into next Tuesday with highs once again in the lower to upper teens. We will also have mostly cloudy skies again with scattered snow showers in the forecast. The wind will be light and variable.

WEDNESDAY: We will see mostly cloudy skies once again heading into the middle of next week. High temperatures will top out in the lower to upper teens. The wind will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: We will see highs in the teens and 20s as we head into Thursday of next week. We will once again see mostly overcast skies and there will be snow showers in the area. The winds will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.