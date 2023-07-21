Time for the heat wave

We are going to have mostly to mainly clear skies tonight with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. It is also going to be warmer tonight than it has been for the past few nights as lows are going to be in the 50s in most locations. Hazy skies are also expected tonight.

For tomorrow and Saturday, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions. It is also going to continue to be hazy on these two days, and at times, the air quality may be in the “moderate” category. The temperatures are also going to warm up some more over these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s tomorrow, and the 90s and low 100s on Saturday. It is also going to be a bit breezy Saturday afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have increasing clouds on Sunday with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening around the Helena area as a disturbance begins to approach our area. On Monday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms as this disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to continue to be very hot on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s. We are also going to have increasing wind on Monday, with breezy conditions during the afternoon and evening (sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph).

Mostly to mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be a little bit cooler on these three days than it is going to be this weekend and on Monday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s. We are also going to have gusty winds on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is then going to be a bit breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.