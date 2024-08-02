Friday will be the hottest day of the week

It will be a clear, dry night tonight for most of Montana with lows in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s.

An upper-level ridge is in place over central and northcentral Montana today and will remain fully over the area on Friday. Friday will be mainly sunny and dry. It will also be the hottest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s.

We will have increasing cloud cover late Friday night, and then Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy and mainly dry.

An upper-level trough will move over central and northcentral Montana late Saturday and going into Sunday. This will bring cooler temperatures for next week with highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Precipitation also returns this weekend, and we will have chances of showers and thunderstorms for the first half of next week.