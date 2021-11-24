Tough travel conditions through this morning.

TODAY: Temperatures look to cool back down with highs in the mid to upper 30s. We look to be under mostly cloudy skies to start but will have decreasing cloud cover by afternoon. There is a chance for some scattered snow showers at this point during the morning hours. Winds will be light and variable around 5 mph.

TONIGHT: We will have mostly overcast skies heading into tonight. Temperatures will get down into the low to upper 20s. The winds will be calm out of the Southwest at around 5 mph. There will be continued snow showers throughout the overnight hours.

TOMORROW: Thanksgiving will feature windy conditions and temperatures on the rise once again. High’s will top out in the low to mid 50s. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-50 mph. We look to be under mostly cloudy conditions but there is no major precipitation threat expect for an isolated shower to the South.

FRIDAY: We look to stay very mild for the end of the week with highs reaching into the upper 50s in many locations. We will also keep the winds out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. We will be under mostly cloudy skies with a chance for some isolated showers.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will stay very warm for this time of year heading into the weekend with highs ranging from the lower to the upper 50s and some areas could be pushing into the low 60s. We look to be seeing more sun shine heading into the weekend as we will be under partly cloudy skies. At this point, there is no threat for any precipitation. The winds do die down a little bit but will stay breezy throughout the weekend out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Conditions look to be mostly overcast to start off the week. We will also look to stay warmer than average for this time of year with high temperatures getting into the low to mid 50s. Winds also look to calm down at this point being light and variable around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: We will be under mostly cloudy skies but no threat of precipitation at this point. High temperatures warm once again in the low to mid 50s. Winds breezy out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.