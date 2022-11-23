Tricky holiday travel with Winter Weather Advisories in place.

TODAY: Heading into this afternoon, we will have highs in the mid 30s to the low 40s. The winds will continue to be blustery out of the Northwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. Scattered rain and upper elevation snow showers are likely throughout the day.

TONIGHT: The low temperatures tonight will be in the lower to uppers. We will see clearing skies during the overnight hours as we will remain dry. The wind will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Conditions are looking quite mild for our Thanksgiving Day forecast with high temperatures in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s. Cooler temps are likely in Eastern Montana. We will see strong winds as well out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts to 50+ mph. Finally, there will be decreasing clouds leading to mostly sunny skies as we remain dry.

FRIDAY: As we wrap up the work week, we look forward to having our warmest day of the forecast. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. This is helped by the mostly sunny skies that are to be expected. We will have continued breezy conditions out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend looks to be fairly on course for what you would expect for this time of year. Our high temperatures will be in the lower to upper 40s for both Saturday and Sunday. The main story will continue to be the wind as we head into the day Saturday out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. A lighter breeze is expected for Sunday out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph. We can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions for both days of the weekend.

MONDAY: We will trend colder heading into next week with highs on Monday only topping out in the lower to upper 20s. We will also see overcast skies with scattered snow showers. Light accumulations are possible. We will see winds out of the North around 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: For next Tuesday, we will see temperatures staying cold in the lower to upper 20s. We will see mostly cloudy skies once again with scattered snow showers in the forecast. The wind will be light and variable.