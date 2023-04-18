Unsettled weather continues into our Tuesday.

TODAY: Temperatures will cool down to be in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s as we head into this afternoon. We will see mostly cloudy skies with rain and upper elevation snow showers. The winds will be out of the Northwest at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see temperatures get down into the upper 20s and low to mid 30s tonight. We will continue to see rain, sleet, and snow showers in the area. The winds will increase out of the North and Northeast at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will be in the upper 30s and lower to upper 40s heading into the middle of the week. We will see mostly cloudy skies once again with scattered showers. Scattered upper elevation snow can be expected. We will see the winds out of the West at 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: We will continue the cooling process heading into Thursday of next week with highs only in the lower to upper 30s. Mostly overcast conditions are expected throughout the day. We will see snow showers during the day which may mix in with sleet in some spots. The winds will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: We will see mostly cloudy skies to start off the end of the work week with decreasing clouds by the afternoon. We will also see some mixed showers possible early. The temperatures will be in the mid 30s to the mid 40s across the area. We will see winds that are light around 5 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will have another chance at a bounce back weekend heading into the later part of our extended forecast. High temperatures for Saturday will be in the lower to upper 50s and the highs on Sunday will top out in the mid 50s to the mid 60s. As for our precipitation forecast, we font expect much of it with mostly dry conditions expected for Saturday and Sunday while staying under partly cloudy skies for both days of the weekend. The winds for both Saturday and Sunday will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.