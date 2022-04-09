Unsettled weather this weekend

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect from 9pm Friday until 12pm Saturday for the Rocky Mountain Front and all of Glacier County. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are going to be possible at times.

A band of precipitation associated with a cold front is going to pass through our area tonight. Primarily rain is expected in the lower elevations, but this rain may briefly mix in with and/or switchover to snow behind the cold front. In the higher elevations, primarily snow is expected. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible tonight along and ahead of the cold front. Behind this cold front, there is going to continue to be some snow around along and just east of the Continental Divide.

We are also going to have gusty winds around tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to range from the upper 20s to the low 40s.

For tomorrow, there are going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around, especially during the afternoon and evening. We are also going to have increasing clouds tomorrow. It is also going to be windy tomorrow, especially during the morning, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times. The temperatures are also going to be a lot cooler tomorrow than they were today as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s.

There are then going to be some scattered snow showers around on Sunday as another disturbance works its way through our area. It is also going to be chilly and breezy on Sunday as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Cold and well below average temperatures are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 20s and 30s. There are also going to be areas of snow around on these two days, especially in south-central Montana, as a storm system slowly works its way past our area. It is also going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are then going to have gusty winds around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow as this storm system leaves our area. It is also going to be chilly on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around on Thursday, and partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered snow showers around on Friday as we continue to remain in an unsettled weather pattern. It is also going to be chilly on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.