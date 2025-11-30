Very cold wind chills through Sunday

Very cold wind chills tonight and Sunday morning

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Most of the region saw a cold yet mild day with mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions. High temperatures ranged in the single digits to the mid-20s with light winds. Most snow tonight will be isolated and mainly in SW MT.

Expect the coldest temperatures of the winter so far tonight through Monday morning. Low temperatures are expected in the single digits and below freezing tonight with wind chill pushing temperatures even colder. Cold Weather Advisories will be in effect tonight through Monday morning for portions of the Hi-Line, warning of wind chills that could be as low as -35 degrees. Temperatures could be dangerously cold for these locations.

On Sunday another upper-level trough briefly moves over the region, bringing another day of cold temperatures to the area with the coldest temperatures of the year expected in the morning. Afternoon temperatures however will be slightly warmer than today’s afternoon. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies tomorrow with high temperatures in the single digits for Northeastern portions, and teens and 20s for Central and North Central portions. Winds will be on the lighter side.

On Monday, an upper-level ridge in, allowing for temperatures to warm up with mostly dry weather. Many locations can expect a return to 30-degree temperatures.

On Tuesday, expect a return to widespread snow in North Central, Central, and Southwestern areas. Snow will linger across the area on Wednesday, while temperatures look to warm up some more with mostly dry weather on Thursday and Friday.

