Very hot on Tuesday; Record highs are possible

A majority of locations will be dry, but there are going to be some isolated showers/storms around Helena and in southern portions of north-central Montana this evening and early tonight. We are also going to have mostly clear skies tonight, with the cloud cover decreasing as the night goes on. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow is going to be one of the hottest days of the year so far as highs are going to be in the 90s and 100s. A few locations, including Great Falls, may also tie or set a new record high temperature tomorrow. The heat will stick around for Wednesday, but it will be slightly cooler as highs are going to range from the mid 80s to the low 100s, with the hottest temperatures in northeastern Montana.

There is also a HEAT ADVISORY in effect for most of eastern Montana for tomorrow and Wednesday as several locations will get into the 100s. Please try and limit your time outdoors the next couple of days if you can, and if you are going to be outside for an extended period of time, make sure you stay hydrated, wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing, and seek shade when possible.

We are also going to have lots of sunshine tomorrow morning and mostly sunny skies tomorrow afternoon/evening with a couple stray showers/storms possible during the evening. There are then going to be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow night, generally in western portions of north-central Montana (west of a line from Havre to Lewistown). On Wednesday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies (via increasing clouds) with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening as a disturbance impacts our area. Wednesday will be the wettest day of the week.

It is going to be breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front tomorrow and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Elsewhere, there is going to be little to no wind. It is also going to continue to be a little hazy for the next few days, but no impacts to the air quality are expected.

Much cooler temperatures are expected on Thursday and Friday behind a cold front as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. We are also going to have lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions on these two days. There will also be a bit of a breeze around in some areas on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

This weekend will be a beautiful one as we are going to have lots of sunshine, mainly dry conditions, and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the 80s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around in some areas this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.