A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for locations east of I-15 until 7pm/9pm Friday. Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds (>58 mph) are possible.

There are going to be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening as a disturbance works its way through our area, and a couple of these thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. We are then going to have mainly clear skies and mainly dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions in north-central Montana, and mostly sunny skies (via increasing PM clouds) with a couple isolated PM showers and thunderstorms around in south-central Montana. We are then going to have increasing clouds on Sunday with a few showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, especially in locations east of I-15.

It is also going to be very hot this weekend as highs are going to be in the 90s and low 100s in most locations, with the hottest temperatures expected in eastern Montana. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around Sunday afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.

On Monday, there are going to be a few showers and thunderstorms around, generally along the Hi-Line, as a disturbance passes by our area to the north. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times. The temperatures are also going to be cooler on Monday than they are going to be this weekend as highs are going to range from the mid 70s to the mid 90s, with most locations topping out in the 80s.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be very warm/hot on these four days as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Tuesday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.