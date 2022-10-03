Very pleasant day and week ahead for our area.

TODAY: We will be right around average as we head into this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. We will start off mostly cloudy but will have decreasing clouds by the afternoon. The wind will be light around 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Cool conditions are expected as we head into tonight with lows in the lower to upper 40s. We will also be under mostly clear skies throughout the night.

TOMORROW: Tomorrow is shaping up to be another nice day with temperatures in the lower to upper 70s. We will be under partly cloudy skies throughout the day. We will also see winds that are mostly calm.

WEDNESDAY: Heading into Wednesday, we will be warm once again with high temperatures in the lower to upper 70s. We will have partly cloudy skies once again throughout the area. The wind will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Continued optimal conditions are expected as we head into Thursday with high temperatures in the lower to upper 60s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area and a wind that is mostly calm.

FRIDAY: We will have beautiful weather once again as we head into the end of the work week with high temperatures once again in the lower to upper 60s. Mostly sunny conditions can be expected, and the wind will be mostly calm.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: A very pleasant weekend is expected ahead. We will have temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s on Saturday and the lower to upper 60s on Sunday. We will be partly cloudy for both days of the weekend. The wind will be out of the West at 5-10 mph for both Saturday and Sunday.