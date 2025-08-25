We have had beautiful summer weather for the start of the work week with lots of sunshine and very warm temperatures. Tonight, we are going to have partly cloudy skies around Helena and mostly clear skies in north-central Montana. It is also going to feel nice outside tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies (cloudier in central Montana and sunnier along the Hi-Line) and mainly dry conditions. On Wednesday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies (via increasing clouds) south of the Hi-Line and partly to mostly sunny skies along the Hi-Line. A couple isolated showers/storms are possible around Helena, but most locations will continue to remain dry.

It is going to be very warm tomorrow and Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s. It will be also be a little breezy in some areas tomorrow afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. On Wednesday, it is going to be a bit breezy along the Divide/Rocky Mountain Front and in western portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Full Forecast:

Very warm and dry before monsoonal moisture returns

The primary wind direction for the next two days will continue to be out of the east and northeast, which will keep a majority of the haze/smoke in western and southwestern Montana. In north-central Montana, it is just going to be a little hazy for the next couple of days. Around Helena, it is going to be a bit hazy for the next couple of days, with some thicker haze expected tomorrow afternoon/evening, which may cause the air quality to drop down into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category in some locations. This haze is due to smoke from multiple fires burning in western and southwestern Montana as well as central Idaho.

Monsoonal moisture will make a return to central Montana and portions of north-central Montana for the end of the work week. On Thursday and Friday, there are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms in central Montana, including around Helena, Stanford, and Lewistown. In north-central Montana, there are going to be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around late Thursday through Friday, with southern and western portions of north-central Montana having the best chance to see this precipitation. Along the Hi-Line, a few isolated showers/storms are possible, but many locations will remain dry. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies on these two days.

Cooler temperatures are also expected for the end of the work week, especially in central Montana and southern portions of north-central Montana, where highs are only going to be in the 70s and mid to upper 60s. Along the Hi-Line, it will be slightly cooler, but still warm on Thursday and Friday as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Nice weather returns for the Labor Day weekend as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, and warm, but comfortable temperatures, as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. Many locations will also remain dry this weekend, but there will be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around Saturday afternoon/evening, and a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday and Monday.