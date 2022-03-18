Warm and breezy conditions to end the work week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy conditions as we head into the end of the week as high temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. There will be some isolated showers and upper elevation snow showers throughout the morning hours. The winds will be breezy once again out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: We will have mostly cloudy skies continue into the hours tonight. An isolated shower or spot snow shower is possible, but most locations will stay dry. We will have overnight lows between the upper 20s and mid 30s. Winds will stay out of the West around 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will continue to stay mild as we head into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s on Saturday and in the upper 40s to low 50s on Sunday. We will see mostly cloudy conditions for both days of the weekend. There will be some scattered showers in the forecast on Sunday. The winds will also remain out of the Southwest on Saturday and Sunday around 10-20 mph with higher gusts to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Temperatures will remain mild on either side of 50 degrees. The winds will be in effect once again out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. We will be under mostly sunny conditions to start next week with lingering showers during the morning hours.

TUESDAY: We will continue the mild trend as we head into next Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 50s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. The winds will be strong out of the Southwest at 25-35 mph with gusts to 50+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will continue to warm as we head into the middle of next week. Highs will be in the lower to upper 60s with some areas approaching the 70-degree mark. We will see mostly sunny skies and the winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Windy and warm conditions as we head into next Thursday. The high temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s once again. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts to 40-50 mph. We will have sunshine in the forecast once again under partly cloudy skies.