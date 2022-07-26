Warm and dry for our Tuesday forecast.

TODAY: Temperatures will remain mild as we head into this afternoon. Most of the high temperatures will range from the mid 70s to low 80s. We will also have mostly cloudy skies and there will be chances for showers in the morning. We will have winds out of the Northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see clearing clouds throughout the overnight hours as most of us will stay dry. We will have lows in the 50s and low 60s. The wind will be light and variable.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will get back into the mid to upper 80s as we head towards Wednesday. We will be under partly cloudy skies throughout the day, and we will have winds that are light and variable.

THURSDAY: We will have temperatures rising back into the upper 80s and low 90s as we head into Thursday. These hot temperatures will be accompanied by mostly sunny conditions. Winds will once again be light and variable.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will continue to become hotter as we head into the end of the week with most highs ranging from the lower to upper 90s. We will have partly cloudy skies with a chance for an isolated thunderstorm as we head into the evening. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: For the weekend, we will continue to stay hot. Temperatures will be in the lower to upper 90s for both Saturday and Sunday. We will have some locations hitting the 100-degree mark. We are also looking to have mostly sunny skies for both days of the weekend, The winds look to be out of the Southwest for both days at 10-20 mph with some gusts between 30-40 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies can be expected as we head into the start of next week as we continue to stay dry. We will also have temperatures that are hot once again with highs in the lower to upper 90s. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.