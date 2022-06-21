Warm and ideal Tuesday weather conditions.

TODAY: We will get back to normal for this time of year as we head into tomorrow. High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 70s throughout the North-Central part of the state. We will also continue to see cloud cover decrease from West to East as we will eventually wind up mostly sunny by the afternoon. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the night tonight. Temperatures will range from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. The winds will stay breezy out of the West at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: We will have highs by Wednesday in the upper 70s to mid 80s. We will have partly cloudy skies throughout the area. The winds will be light and out of the West at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will continue to stay warm as we head into Thursday with most locations ranging from the upper 70s to mid 80s. We will once again have mostly sunny skies to start but will see some clouds and scattered afternoon thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some of the storms may be severe. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph with some gusts to 30-35 mph.

FRIDAY: We will see a return of cloud cover as we head into the end of the week. Showers and pop-up afternoon thunderstorms also can’t be ruled out. The temperatures will be a little on the cooler side as we will range from the lower to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the Northwest at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The sun will make a return once again for the weekend as we look to be under pleasant conditions. The temperatures will range from the lower to upper 70s for both Saturday and Sunday. As for cloud cover, we will be under mostly sunny skies for both days of the weekend. We will also be under wind conditions that are very light and variable as we head into our Saturday and Sunday forecast.

MONDAY: Temperatures will warm up as we head into the start of next week as the highs will top out in the low to mid 80s. We will have clear skies to start with some increasing clouds into the afternoon. A scattered afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Winds will be light around 5-10 mph.