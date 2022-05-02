Warm and pleasant for our first full week of May.

TODAY: It is going to be a warm and pleasant day to start off the work week. Our highs are going to top out in the low to mid 60s. We are going to be under mostly clear skies to start but will have increasing clouds in the afternoon. There is a chance for a scattered shower in the far Southern and Western parts of our viewing area. Winds will be out of the Southeast at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds will remain in place overnight tonight as we will be mostly overcast. There will also be the chance for showers and upper elevation snow showers in far Western Montana. Our lows will bottom out in the mid 30s to mid 40s. The wind will be light and variable.

TOMORROW: Another warm day is in store for tomorrow as most of us are going to be in the lower to upper 60s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms in Western Montana as we head into tomorrow afternoon. The winds will be light, around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: It will only continue to warm up as we head into the middle of the week with most of us on either side of the 70-degree mark. It will be mostly sunny to start the day, but we will see clouds increasing as we head into the afternoon. The winds will be out of the Southwest around 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: The warmest day of the week for many of us as we will mostly be in the lower to upper 70s across North-Central Montana. There will also be mostly sunny skies to start but we will see some patchy clouds in the afternoon with scattered chances for showers and thunderstorms. The winds will pick up a little bit from the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: We will continue to stay warm heading into the end of the week on either side of the 70-degree mark. We will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm around in the afternoon. The winds will continue to stay breezy out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend looks like it will set things back a little bit in terms of the quality of the forecast. Temperatures will be dropping with highs on Saturday in the mid to upper 50s and highs on Sunday on either side of 50 degrees. As for precipitation, we do run the risk for scattered showers on both days and we will be under mostly cloudy skies on both Saturday and Sunday. We will also see the winds staying breezy out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts between 30-40 mph. Lighter winds for Sunday around 5-15 mph.