Warm and pleasant Thursday ahead.

TODAY: Temperatures will be warmer in the lower to upper 60s as we head towards Thursday. There will be mostly sunny skies throughout the area. We will have winds that are light and variable.

TONIGHT: A cool and clear night ahead of us with temperatures that are going to range anywhere from the upper 20s to mid 30s. We will also have winds that are light and variable.

TOMORROW: Very warm temperatures will be returning by the end of next week as we will look to get our highs into the 70s in many locations. We will also see an abundance of sunshine as we will be under mostly clear skies. The winds will be out of the Southwest around 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: A strong cold front will make its way through our area as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will fall back down to the 40s for both Saturday and Sunday. We will see mostly cloudy skies for both days of the weekend with scattered rain showers and upper elevation snow showers likely. The winds for Saturday will be out of the West at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph while the winds for Sunday take a turn to come from the North and will die down considerably around 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Really starting to trend colder as we head into the start of next week as highs will look to range from the mid 20s to the low 30s. The winds will be coming out of the North at 10-15 mph. As far as our clouds are concerned, we will be mostly overcast and there will be scattered snow showers in the area.

TUESDAY: We will have continued cold conditions with temperatures in the mid 20s to low 30s. We will be under mostly overcast skies with scattered snow showers. Light accumulations are possible. The winds will remain out of the Northeast at 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Remaining cold as we head through the middle of next week. We will have highs that only top out in the 20s across the board. We will also be under mostly overcast skies once again with snow showers in the forecast. Winds will be out of the Northeast at 10-15 mph.