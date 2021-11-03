Warm and pleasant today right around 60 degrees.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night

A chance of rain, mixing with snow after 9pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 48. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 48. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of rain and snow before 9pm, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday

A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.