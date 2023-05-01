Warm and sunny as we start off the work week.

TODAY: High temperatures for today will continue to be warm in the lower to upper 70s and low 80s. We will be under mostly sunny skies throughout the area. An isolated shower or non-severe thunderstorm is possible in the Helena area this evening. Otherwise, we will stay dry. The winds will be out of the Southeast at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30-40 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool down considerably tonight with lows in the upper 30s and the low to mid 40s. Mostly dry conditions are expected under mostly clear skies. We will see winds out of the Southeast between 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: As we head into tomorrow, we will stay warm in the lower to upper 70s and low 80s. We will once again be under partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or non-severe thunderstorm is possible. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will remain well above average heading into the middle of the week with highs in the lower to upper 70s and low 80s. We will see mostly partly cloudy skies throughout the area with scattered thunderstorms around later in the afternoon. The winds will be light around 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: We will keep the highs warm as we go into Thursday with highs in the lower to upper 70s once again. We will see partly cloudy skies once again with scattered thunderstorms later into the afternoon. The winds will be light around 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: We will see a cooling trend start as we head into the end of the work week with highs getting into the lower to upper 60s. We will be under mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers throughout the day. We will see winds out of the East at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: As we head into the weekend, we will continue to trend on the cooler side with highs in the 50s and 60s for both Saturday and Sunday. We will see overcast conditions on Saturday with rain showers while Sunday will present partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers throughout the area. We will see the winds that are light around 5-10 mph.