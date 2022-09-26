Warm and tranquil weather for the first half of the week

An upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather for the first half of the work week. This means that we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies, dry conditions, and generally light winds on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It is also going to be really warm for this time of year on these three days as highs are going to be in the 80s and upper 70s. Wednesday is going to be the warmest day of this stretch, with a few locations getting close to the 90˚ mark. A few locations are also going to be close to setting a new record high temperature on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As we head into Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather, which means that we are going to have cooler temperatures, more wind, and a chance of showers. On Thursday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated showers around, especially during the second half of the day and especially in the mountains. There are then going to be some scattered showers around from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning as a stronger disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Friday and Saturday.

Breezy conditions are also expected on Thursday and Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. This wind is generally going to be coming out of the west, with a more southwesterly direction on Thursday and a more northwesterly direction on Friday. It is also going to be a lot cooler on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, than it is going to be over the next few days as highs on Thursday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s, and highs on Friday and Saturday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Even though it is going to be cooler, the high temperatures on Friday and Saturday are actually right about where we should be for this time of year.

Mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and mild temperatures are then expected on Sunday as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.