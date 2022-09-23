Warm and windy day to end the work week.

TODAY: We will see temperatures get back into the mid 60s to mid 70s as we head into this afternoon. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the day. It will be a windy day for us out of the Southwest at 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50+ mph.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows for tonight will be cool in the lower to upper 40s. We will be under partly cloudy skies throughout the night. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30-40 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will be seeing continued warming as we head into the weekend with high temperatures for both days in the lower to upper 70s. We will have partly cloudy skies for both days of the weekend. The wind on Saturday will be out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts between 30-40 mph. On Sunday, we will have a lighter Westerly breeze around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: We will continue to stay warm as we head into next Monday with highs in the lower to upper 70s. We will also be under mostly sunny skies. The wind won't be too much of a factor with a light 5 mph breeze.

TUESDAY: We will see temperatures remaining on the warm side with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. We will once again be seeing mostly sunny skies across the area. The wind will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Continued above average temperatures are in play once again as we head into the middle of next week. Highs will once again be in the mid 70s to the mid 80s. Mostly sunny skies will be predominant once again. We will have a light breeze around 5 mph.

THURSDAY: High temperatures will drop a little bit heading into next Thursday as we look to top out in the low to mid 70s. We will be under partly cloudy skies throughout the day. The wind will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.