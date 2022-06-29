Warm and windy for the middle of the week.

TODAY: Into the middle of the week, we will see highs ranging from the mid 70s to mid 80s. We will also be under partly cloudy skies but will see increasing clouds during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: We will have mostly clear conditions as we head into the overnight hours. We will see temperatures dropping into the lower to upper 50s. The winds will be out of the East at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Temperatures for Thursday will back track a little with highs in the lower to upper 70s. We are expecting partly cloudy skies with some increase in cloud cover heading into the afternoon. An isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. The winds will be light and variable.

FRIDAY: We will be mostly sunny to wrap up the work week. The high temperatures will warm up as we get back to the low to mid 80s. As far as the winds are concerned, we will have a light breeze around 5 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: For the weekend, we can expect temperatures that are going to be in the lower to upper 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. We will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area for both days and we will have a chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Winds will be light around 5 mph.

MONDAY: Temperatures will continue to be in the low to mid 80s as we head into the start of next week. We will have increasing afternoon clouds along with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the later part of the day.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will once again be hanging in the low to mid 80s as we head towards next Tuesday. We will see partly cloudy skies to start with increased cloud cover into the afternoon. Winds will be out of the West at 5-15 mph.