Warm and Windy For Your Friday

It is going to be warm tomorrow as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low 80s, and these high temperatures are about 20 degrees above our average high temperatures for this time of year. It is also going to be windy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts are going to be between 40 and 50 mph. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions tomorrow as high pressure is going to continue to be in control of our weather. Now since it is going to be warm, windy, and dry tomorrow, there is a Red Flag Warning in effect for all of northeastern Montana and parts of north-central Montana as critical fire weather conditions are expected, which means that it is going to be easier for fires to start and spread.

Saturday is then going to be a transition day of weather. The temperatures are still going to be above average for this time of year, but they are going to be cooler than they are going to be tomorrow as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. It is also going to continue to be windy on Saturday, but the wind will be a bit weaker than it is going to be tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts are going to be between 35 and 45 mph. A lot of locations are also going to continue to be dry on Saturday, but there will be a few scattered rain showers around. Elevated fire weather conditions are also expected on Saturday, especially in the northeastern part of the state, where a Fire Weather Watch is in effect from 2pm until 8pm.

Unsettled and cool weather is then expected on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. It is going to be cool on these three days as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s, which is near to a little bit below average for this time of year. There are also going to be some scattered valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around on these three days as a couple disturbances pass through our area. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Sunday and Monday, and it is going to be breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts are going to be between 20 and 30 mph.

A few more isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers are then possible on Wednesday and Thursday as we remain in an unsettled weather pattern. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot between Wednesday and Thursday as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the low to mid 60s, and highs on Thursday are going to be in the low to mid 70s.