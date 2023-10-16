Warm, dry, and breezy conditions to start the week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: To finish out the weekend, North Central Montana saw warm, dry, and breezy conditions for Sunday. The highs remained in the mid to upper-60’s and 70’s with overnight lows in the upper 30’s to 40’s. The day began on a breezy note with winds sustaining in the 10 to 20 mph range before calming down as the overnight hours approached. Expect calmer winds tonight before more breezy conditions pop up tomorrow on Monday.

Due to upper-level ridging hanging over the area, conditions will remain mild and dry for Monday with the temperatures reaching into the upper-70’s. As we head into Tuesday, a cold front and a small and fast moving upper-level trough will move into the area and break down the ridge, producing a quick cool down of temperatures and windy conditions. A cold front combined with a jet-streak aloft and the upper-level trough contrasting with existing high pressure will amp up the winds for Tuesday. Expect wind gusts up to 50 – 55 mph for all areas of North Central Montana. A High Wind watch will be in effect starting late Monday night through Tuesday for portions of the plains and Central Montana. Moisture and cooler air will come along with this system with light rain and mountain snow in the Central Montana mountains near Helena. This moisture is not likely to last long.

Following the small and fast-moving trough, another upper-level ridge will quickly take it’s place, creating quieter and drier conditions for Wednesday and into next weekends. Those temperatures also look to recover back into the upper 60’s and 70’s as well.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in 40’s and decreasing winds.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60’s to mid 70’s and lows in the 50’s. 10 to 20 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain. Mostly cloudy with highs in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s. Windy, 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60’s and lows in the 40’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in the upper 70’s and lows in the upper 40’s.

FRIDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 40’s.

