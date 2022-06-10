Warm temperatures and gusty winds on Friday

We are going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s. We are also going to have increasing wind tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front, and there is going to be a little bit of a breeze around later on tonight in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front.

We are then going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies tomorrow with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around as one disturbance leaves our area and as another disturbance begins to approach our area. We are also going to have gusty winds around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be warm tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Also, the combination of warm temperatures and gusty winds is going to create elevated fire weather conditions tomorrow, specifically in areas that have not received much rainfall recently.

For tomorrow night and Saturday, there are going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around, especially in central and south-central Montana, as this next disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tomorrow night and Saturday. Breezy conditions are also expected on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. It is also going to be a bit cooler on Saturday as highs are going to range from the mid 60s to the low 80s.

There are then going to be scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday and Monday, generally from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, as a storm system begins to work its way through our area. There are then going to be more scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around on Tuesday as this storm system finally begins to leave our area. Mountain snow is also possible Sunday night through Tuesday. We are also going to have increasing clouds on Sunday; partly cloudy skies on Monday; and mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some from Sunday through Tuesday as highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s; highs on Monday are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s; and highs on Tuesday are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Monday and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have decreasing clouds with a few lingering rain and mountain rain/snow showers around during the morning. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Thursday. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Wednesday, and the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Thursday. It is also going to be breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.