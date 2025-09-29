WEATHER DISCUSSION: Sunday saw a warm and mainly dry day, with high temperatures seen in the low to upper-70s and the low to upper-80s. Expect mostly clear skies tonight with areas of smoke mainly in central locations, with low temperatures in the low to upper-40s and low-50s. 5 to 10 mph winds for most with gusts around 20-30 mph in northeastern areas are expected.

Warm temperatures and increasing precipitation

The upper-level ridge that had been in control of the region through previous days kept most of the area dry and warm today. However, increasing moisture ahead of a low-pressure system pushing east will produce some isolated showers and thunderstorms later this evening, though mainly in SW portions of the state.

For Monday, more influence under the low-pressure system, and an upper-level trough will increase coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Best chances for precipitation will be along the Continental Divide, but there will be some isolated showers/thunderstorms across the plains. Otherwise, expect one more warm day of upper-70 and low to upper-80-degree temperatures tomorrow with sunny/mostly sunny skies and 5 to 10 mph winds, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tuesday, a cold front passing through will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms along with an increase in winds. This and combined with an upper-level trough will continue to bring sporadic chances for precipitation throughout the rest of the week. This will also mark the start of a cooler forecast period as the upper-level trough brings in cooler air to for more fall-like temperatures. Temperatures will dip into the 60s and 50s by next weekend.

