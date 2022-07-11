Warm temperatures for our Monday before the heat wave starts Tuesday.

TODAY: We will be mostly sunny as we head towards this afternoon with sunny skies. We will see temperatures that will be in the lower to upper 80s. As for the winds, we will have a light westerly breeze around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Conditions will be on the clear side as we head through the overnight hours. The lows for tonight will range from the lower 50s to lower 60s. We will have winds that are light and variable.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will heat up as we head into tomorrow. We will have highs ranging from the lower to upper 90s. We will have mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the East at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will be on the rise as we head into next Wednesday. Our high temps will be ranging from the lower to upper 90s. Some areas may hit the 100-degree mark. We will once again have mostly sunny conditions. Increasing clouds are expected into the afternoon with scattered thunderstorms in the area. We will have winds out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine once again as we head into Thursday. There will be some increasing clouds into the afternoon and scattered thunderstorms are once again possible. We will also have temperatures once again surging into the lower to upper 90s. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Abundant sunshine will dominate as we head into the end of the work week as we look to stay mostly clear of clouds. We will have temperatures ranging from the mid 80s to the mid 90s. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will be on the rise once again as we head into the weekend with highs in the lower to upper 90s. We will have some locations hitting the 100-degree mark. We will have partly cloudy skies on both Saturday and Sunday. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible for both days, but many locations will stay dry. Winds for the weekend will be out of the West between 5-15 mph.