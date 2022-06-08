Warm temperatures for the rest of the week

We are going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions. It is also going to be a little warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts up to 30 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are then going to have gusty winds around on Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be warm on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Also, the combination of warm temperatures and gusty winds is going to create elevated fire weather conditions on Friday, specifically in areas that have not received much rainfall recently. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Friday with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around.

On Saturday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon/evening and generally in central and south-central Montana. It is also going to be warm and a bit breezy on Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday and Monday, especially from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, as a storm system works its way through our area. There are then going to be some more scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday as this storm system departs our area. Mountain snow is also possible Sunday night through Tuesday morning. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on these three days.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some between Sunday and Monday as highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s, and highs on Monday are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Highs are then going to be in the low to mid 60s on Tuesday. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Monday and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.

Mostly sunny skies, mostly dry conditions, and warmer temperatures (highs in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s) are then expected on Wednesday. It is also going to be breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.