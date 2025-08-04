Warm temperatures to start the week, then a bit cooler

Brianna Juneau has the details on the weather forecast - watch:

Weather Forecast (August 3, 2025)

An unstable southwesterly flow returns by Monday. With temperatures expected to return to the 80’s, there will also be waves of showers and thunderstorms passing through in the afternoon that will last through Tuesday. Stronger storms could be capable of strong, gusty winds, hail, and brief heavy downpours.

With another trough moving in towards the second half of the week, there looks to be more showers and thunderstorms with temperatures dipping back into the 70’s by Thursday and on to the next weekend.