Warm temperatures with afternoon t-storms for Thursday.

TODAY: The warmest day of the week for many of us as we will mostly be in the lower to upper 70s across North-Central Montana with some areas hitting 80 degrees. There will also be mostly sunny skies to start but we will see some patchy clouds in the afternoon with scattered chances for showers and thunderstorms. The winds will pick up a little bit from the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: We will continue to see showers move from West to East through the night with some rumbles of thunder likely early. Winds will stay blustery out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts of 30-40 mph. We will see the temperatures stay mild as a result with lows on either side of 50 degrees.

TOMORROW: We will continue to stay warm heading into the end of the week on either side of the 70-degree mark. We will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm around in the afternoon. The winds will continue to stay breezy out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend looks like it will set things back a little bit in terms of the quality of the forecast. Temperatures will be dropping with highs on Saturday in the mid to upper 50s and highs on Sunday on either side of 50 degrees. As for precipitation, we do run the risk of scattered showers on both days, and we will be under mostly cloudy skies on both Saturday and Sunday. We will also see the winds staying breezy out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts between 30-40 mph. Lighter winds for Sunday around 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Temperatures continue to gradually decrease as we head into the start of next week with highs that are only in the 40s. We will also continue to be under mostly overcast skies with rain and upper elevation snow showers in the area. Winds will be out of the North at 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: High temperatures will climb into the 50s as we head into next Tuesday. We will also continue to be under mostly overcast skies with rain and snow showers persisting throughout the day. The wind will be light and variable.

WEDNESDAY: We will see temperatures top out in the 50s by the middle of next week. The winds will be out of the East at around 5-10 mph. We will also be under mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and snow showers in the upper elevations.