Warm temps for our Monday with scattered showers.

TODAY: Temperatures will be warm today with highs in the lower to upper 70s. We will start off partly cloudy with increased clouds into the afternoon. There will be scattered showers throughout the day. The wind will be out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows will be cool tonight in the lower to upper 40s. We will be under mostly cloudy conditions with scattered showers throughout the night. The wind will be out of the North at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will be much cooler tomorrow with highs in the lower to upper 50s. We will also see mostly overcast skies throughout the day with scattered rain showers in the afternoon. The wind will be out of the North at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will be a little warmer but will remain cool as we head into Wednesday with highs in the lower to upper 60s. We will be mostly sunny skies in the forecast. The wind will be out of the Northeast at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: We will see mostly overcast across the area on Thursday and will be dealing with scattered showers in the area. Temperatures will continue to stay below average with most highs in the lower to upper 60s. The wind will be out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph.

FRIDAY: We will see temperatures get back into the low to mid 70s as we head into the end of the work week. We will see mostly sunny skies with some increased clouds into the evening hours. It will be a windy day in store for us out of the Southwest at 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50+ mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will be seeing continued fall-like conditions as we head into the weekend with high temperatures on Saturday in the lower to upper 60s and highs on Sunday in the low to mid 70s. We will have mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and there will be scattered showers in the area throughout the day. As for Sunday, we look to be more pleasant under most sunny skies. The wind on Saturday will be out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts between 30-40 mph. On Sunday, we will have a lighter Westerly breeze around 5-10 mph.