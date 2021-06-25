Warm This Weekend, Then Hot Next Week

Most locations are going to be dry tonight and tomorrow, but there are going to be some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight, and partly cloudy skies tomorrow. The temperatures tonight and tomorrow are also going to be pretty comfortable for this time of year as lows tonight are going to be in the mid to upper 50s, and highs tomorrow are going to be in the low to mid 80s. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. There is also a Lake Wind Advisory in effect for Fort Peck Lake from 10am until 8pm tomorrow.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Sunday as another weak disturbance passes by our area to the east and as high pressure begins to approach our area from the west. It is also going to be a little bit warmer on Sunday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around in eastern Montana on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected all of next week as a strong area of high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be hot all of next week as highs on Monday are going to be in the low to mid 90s, and highs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are going to be in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s. It is also going to be mild at night next week as lows are generally going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

Since it is going to be very hot next week, make sure you limit your time outdoors during the heat of the day, and if you do have to be outside at all, make sure you stay hydrated; wear light-colored clothing; and take frequent breaks in the shade or AC. Also, make sure you check on family members and neighbors next week to make sure that they are doing okay since not everyone has AC and/or fans in their homes.