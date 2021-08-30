Warm to wrap up the last few days of August.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: We look to have a lot of sunshine to start off the week as there will be only a few passing clouds. Temperatures will be quite warm to start off the week in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph. There will be a chance for some isolated showers as we will have increasing clouds in the evening.

TONIGHT: We will be a little mild as we head into the overnight hours as we will have temperatures in the low to mid 50s. We will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies across our viewing area. There will be chances for overnight showers near the Hi-Line across Central and Eastern Montana. Winds will be light and variable around 5 mph.

TOMORROW: We will have plentiful sunshine again for most of the day. Temperatures will range from the 70s in Western Montana to the 90s in Eastern Montana as a result of a slow-moving cold front. This front will also create the chance for some scattered showers and storms tomorrow evening. Winds will be a little bit gusty out of the West at 10-15 mph with higher gusts to 25 mph. Winds from the East in Eastern Montana.

WEDNESDAY: The temperatures will range from the low to upper 70s. We will be mainly sunny. Winds will be a factor in the afternoon for Eastern Montana sustained from the Northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. The winds will be lighter in Western Montana around 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: We will be a little cooler with temperatures right around the 70-degree mark. We will be under mostly cloudy skies and there will be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm during the late morning and early afternoon. The wind will be out of the North at 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine and pleasant conditions to wrap up the work week. Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 70s. The winds will be light and out of the West at 5 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will be partly to mostly cloudy across a large part of our viewing area for the weekend. Temperatures will climb a little bit as we will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. There does not seem to be any credible precipitation threats at this time. Winds will be out of the West at 5-10 mph on Saturday and will be a little breezier on Sunday out of the Northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.