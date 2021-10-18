Warm today with showers possible in the Southern part of the state.

TODAY: We will be under mostly cloudy skies throughout a good part of the day today. There will be a few chances for showers in the Southern parts of the state. Highs will top out in the low to mid 60s. We will have a Northerly breeze today at around 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures do look to be cooler than last night as we will drop back to the low to mid 30s across the state. Winds will be light and variable around 5 mph. We will have decreasing cloud cover as we head throughout the night with a chance for a spot shower in the beginning part of the night in Southern Montana.

TOMORROW: We are looking mostly pleasant for Tuesday with mostly sunny conditions. The high temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. The winds will be light and variable at around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will be rebounding into the low to mid 60s for the middle of the week. Winds will be out of the South at 5-10 mph. We will have mostly sunny conditions for the day. There will be some scattered shower activity off to our West in the upper elevations.

THURSDAY: We will start the day windier than the beginning part of the week as we will have winds out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Decreasing winds will take place into the late afternoon. Temperatures will once again be in the low to mid 60s. We will have mostly sunny conditions throughout the day.

FRIDAY: The highest temperatures of the week will occur for the end of the work week as we will top out in the low 70s. There will be some increasing cloud cover throughout the afternoon with some spot showers possible. The winds will be out of the Southwest at around 10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures do look to fall back to either side of the 60-degree mark as we head into the weekend. Mostly in the low to mid 60s as we head into Saturday and getting into the upper 50s Sunday. The winds will mostly be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. There will be mostly cloudy to overcast conditions throughout the weekend. The best chance for some rain showers will be Saturday night into Sunday morning as a disturbance makes its way in.