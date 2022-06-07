Warm Tuesday with scattered showers.

TODAY: We will have temperatures in the lower to upper 60s for most of the area as we head into today. There will be scattered cloud cover in the area as well with a few chances for spot showers and non-severe thunderstorms in the afternoon. The winds will be out of the West at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: We will continue to have showers through the early portions of the overnight hours. We will see clearing of the clouds as the evening goes on. The temperatures will be in the lower to upper 40s. Winds will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: We will be partly to mostly cloudy as we head into the middle of the week. Our high temperatures are going to be on either side of the 70-degree mark. As far as the winds are concerned, we will be light and variable.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will be back in the 70s as we head towards next Thursday. We are looking to be under partly cloudy skies. As for the winds, we will have a light Westerly breeze around 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: We will start to become mostly overcast once again as we head into the end of the work week. Temperatures will continue to be on the rise as we will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. We will be breezy out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend also looks to be mostly cloudy throughout the area for both Saturday and Sunday. There will be some scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms possible for our Sunday forecast. We will remain on the warm side with highs on Saturday in the upper 70s to low 80s and Sunday’s highs in the lower to upper 70s. The winds will be breezy on Saturday out of the West at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Sunday will feature a lighter Westerly breeze around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: The start of next week is shaping up to be mostly overcast. We will also be dealing with some scattered showers. The temperatures will be on the cooler side as highs will range from the lower to upper 50s. We will have winds out of the West at 10-15 mph.