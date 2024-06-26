Warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday

We are going to have mainly clear skies and dry conditions tonight. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds with a few showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening as a disturbance passes through our area. Tomorrow is also going to be the warmest day of the next week as highs are going to be in the 80s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy in some areas tomorrow, especially in north-central Montana east of I-15, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms are then likely on Thursday as a cold front passes through our area. Some severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and/or large hail are also possible on Thursday in eastern Montana and eastern portions of central Montana. An isolated tornado is also possible Thursday afternoon and evening. We are also going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. It is also going to be windy on Thursday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, with a period of stronger wind possible with the passage of the cold front.

There are then going to be more showers and a few thunderstorms around on Friday as an upper-level trough continues to work its way through our area. We are also going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies on Friday. Friday is also going to be the coolest day of the next week as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Gusty winds are also expected on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with dry conditions on Saturday and some scattered PM showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday, especially in the mountains and around Helena. The temperatures are also going to warm back up this weekend as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s, with Sunday being the warmer day. There is also going to be a little breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some more scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Monday as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Monday. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on Tuesday. It is also going to be mild and breezy on these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s and upper 60s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.