Warm with afternoon clouds for our Thursday.

TODAY: We will have mostly cloudy skies with increased clouds into the afternoon as we head into today. Eastern Montana will stay mostly clear. There will be scattered showers in the Helena area. We will continue to warm up with most highs in the low to mid 70s. The winds will be out of the East at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: We will be under partly cloudy skies tonight and there will be some scattered showers to the South. We will be milder with lows in the mid to upper 40s. The winds will die down a little bit, but we will stay breezy out of the North at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: We will have mostly overcast skies with scattered showers as we head into the end of the work week. There will be chances for some non-severe thunderstorms as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. The winds will once again be light and variable.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: For the weekend, we will have high temperatures that will range from the mid to upper 60s on Saturday and the upper 60s to mid 70s on Sunday. We will have a light breeze for both days of the weekend out of the Northeast at 5-10 mph. We will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with steady rain showers later into the evening. For Sunday, we will have mostly overcast skies with scattered showers.

MONDAY: We will have continued cloudy conditions with moderate rain shower activity as we head into the start of next week. The temperatures will cool down a little bit as we will range from the mid 50s to the mid 60s. The winds will be out of the Northwest at 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: We will have temperatures in the 60s for most of the area as we head into next Tuesday. There will be scattered cloud cover in the area as well with a few chances for spot showers in the afternoon. The winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will be mostly sunny as we head into the middle of next week. Our highs are going to range from the lower to upper 60s. As far as the winds are concerned, we will once again be light and variable.