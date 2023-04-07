Warm with highs in the 60s for our Easter Weekend.

TONIGHT: We will see mostly clear skies tonight with a few clouds near the Hi-Line. We will have temperatures in the lower to upper 20s and low 30s in Western Montana. Single digits and teens are likely to the East. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: The warming trend continues heading into the end of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lower to upper 50s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. Isolated showers are possible for Southwestern Montana. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The temperatures are really going to start to warm up as we head into the weekend with highs in the lower to upper 60s. Highs in the 40s and 50s can be expected for the Eastern part of Montana. Isolated showers are possible across North-Central and Southwestern parts of the state for both Saturday and Sunday, but most locations will stay dry. The winds will be steady out of the Southwest for both days of the weekend at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

MONDAY: For next Monday, we look to have temperatures well above average for this time of year in the lower to upper 60s and low 70s. We will be under mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers in Western Montana. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: We will have temperatures in the 50s and 60s heading into Tuesday of next week. We will see mostly cloudy skies once again with scattered showers for Western Montana. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will start to trend below average as we head into the middle of next week with highs in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s. We will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s heading into next Thursday. We will see mostly cloudy skies and there will be scattered rain and upper elevation snow showers in the area. The winds will be light around 5-10 mph.