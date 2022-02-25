Warmer and breezy today with highs near 30 degrees.

TODAY: More sunshine in the forecast as we will be under mostly clear skies. Temperatures will continue to trend warmer as well with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 30+ mph.

TONIGHT: We will have mostly clear skies tonight which will allow temperatures to get back down into the single digits and teens. We will stay throughout the area. Winds will stay breezy out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will be split for the weekend. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s for Western Montana while Eastern Montana will be in the upper 20s to low 30s for both Saturday and Sunday. We will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the viewing area for both days. The winds will be out of the Southwest both days around 15-25 mph with gusts to 40+ mph.

MONDAY: We will continue to trend mild as we head into next week with highs in the mid 40s for most of us. Cooler temperatures in Eastern Montana. Winds will continue to stay blustery out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts of 30+ mph. We will see mostly cloudy conditions to start off the work week.

TUESDAY: Very mild conditions as we head into next Tuesday. High temperatures will be on either side of 50 degrees for many locations. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph. We will be under mostly overcast conditions. There will be a chance for scattered rain showers.

WEDNESDAY: The middle of next week is shaping up to be another mild one with highs in the mid to upper 40s. We will remain mostly overcast with more chances for rain showers throughout the day. The winds will be light and variable.

THURSDAY: Continuing to stay mild as we head into next Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. We will also remain mostly cloudy and there will be scattered rain showers in the area. Winds will be light and variable.