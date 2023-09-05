Warmer and drier, but still hazy/smoky on Tuesday

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for a lot of Montana east of I-15 until at least 9am Tuesday. The air quality is going to be unhealthy for everyone.

A DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY is in effect for northeastern Montana until 4pm Tuesday. Visibility less than one mile is possible in dense smoke.

Widespread smoke (from Canadian wildfires) is expected in central and eastern Montana tonight. For tomorrow, it is going to continue to be smoky in eastern Montana and it is going to be smoky/hazy in central Montana, with the smoke/haze decreasing some as the day goes on. Widespread improvement is then expected for all of central and eastern Montana on Wednesday. This smoke will not impact western Montana at all. In central and eastern Montana, the air quality is going to be unhealthy for everyone at times, especially tonight and tomorrow.

Outside of the smoke/haze, we are going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies tonight and partly cloudy skies tomorrow. There are also going to be some areas of fog around tonight and tomorrow morning, especially in locations that saw a lot of rain today. Talking about precipitation, there are going to be scattered showers this evening and tonight (generally before midnight) around the Helena area, and there are going to be a few scattered showers around this evening and tonight in north-central Montana. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are then possible tomorrow, but many locations are going to remain dry.

It is also going to be chilly/cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s and low 50s in most locations. It is then going to be a lot warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around in some locations tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening as a disturbance works its way through our area. It is also going to be warm on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 80s and upper 70s in most locations. There is also going to be a little breeze around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around in north-central Montana on Thursday and Friday, generally during the PM hours, as a couple disturbances work their way through our area. Around Helena, there are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Thursday, generally during the afternoon/evening, and there are going to be a few scattered PM showers and thunderstorms around on Friday. We are also going to have increasing clouds on Thursday and partly cloudy skies on Friday. Seasonable temperatures are also expected on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

For this weekend, there are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially in locations east of I-15. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.