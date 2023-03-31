Warmer and windier for Friday and this weekend

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS remain in effect until 12am tonight for portions of central, north-central, and southwestern Montana. Up to 4” of new snow accumulation is possible.

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect from 6pm Saturday until 12pm Sunday for the Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent locations. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are going to be possible at times.

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect from 9am Saturday until 12am Sunday for portions of southwestern Montana. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 65 mph are going to be possible at times.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for the Glacier National Park area, some of the mountains in southwestern Montana, and the Lower Clark Fork region of western Montana from 12am/6am Saturday until 12am Sunday. 9 to 12+ inches of snow accumulation is expected above 4000 feet in the Lower Clark Fork region, and 1 to 8 inches of snow accumulation is expected elsewhere.

There are going to be some scattered snow showers around tonight, mainly before midnight, as a storm system leaves our area, and light additional snow accumulations are possible in locations that do see some snow. We are also going to have overcast to mostly cloudy skies tonight with some patchy areas of fog around. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and 20s in most locations. The wind is also going to increase later on tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it has been over the past several days as highs are going to range from the mid 30s to the low 50s. We are also going to have gusty winds around tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times, and it is going to be breezy in some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front as wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are then going to have gusty winds around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is then going to be very windy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times. Also, the wind is going to be coming out of the west-southwest on Saturday and the west on Sunday.

Pleasant temperatures are also expected on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. It is then going to be cooler on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s.

Rain and snow is likely Saturday afternoon/evening around the Helena area, and there are going to be scattered rain and mountain snow showers around Saturday afternoon/evening in north-central Montana as a cold front passes through our area. A couple snow squalls and isolated thunderstorms are also possible Saturday afternoon/evening. There are then going to be a few scattered rain and snow showers around on Sunday as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday.

For next Monday and Tuesday, there are going to be scattered areas of snow around, especially from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, as a storm system passes through our area. It is also going to be chilly and a little breezy on these two days as highs are going to be in the 30s and mid to upper 20s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on these two days.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated snow showers around. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Thursday. The temperatures are also going to warm back up over these two days as highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s on Wednesday, and the 40s on Thursday.