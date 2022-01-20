Warmer and windier with scattered rain and snow showers around on Thursday

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the eastern half of the Hi-Line until 12pm Thursday. Wind chills as low as 35 to 40 below zero are possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1pm Thursday until 10am Friday for portions of Highway 89 from Belt to White Sulphur Springs. 2 to 5 inches of snow accumulation is possible, and this snow will create slippery road conditions.

We are going to have increasing clouds tonight with some isolated snow showers around, mainly after 4am, as a warm front approaches our area. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits above and below zero in a lot of locations, but in some locations, the temperatures are going to get warmer as the night goes on. We are also going to have increasing wind later on tonight, especially in locations around and west of I-15.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain and snow showers around as a warm front passes through our area. There are then going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around tomorrow night as a cold front begins to pass through our area. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Friday with some scattered areas of snow around during the morning as this cold front leaves our area.

From Thursday morning through midday Friday, up to 3 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations, while up to 6 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the mountains. A lot of locations, especially in north-central Montana, are likely going to receive little to no snow accumulation over the next two days though. Also, the Little Belt Mountains will likely receive the most snow accumulation over the next two days.

It is also going to be warmer on Thursday and Friday than it was today as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s. Gusty winds are also expected Thursday and Thursday night as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. On Friday, it is going to continue to be breezy in east-central and eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions as high pressure is generally going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be mild this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Saturday and the 40s and low 50s on Sunday. Breezy conditions are also expected this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

There are then going to be some scattered areas of snow around on Monday as a disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday. The temperatures on these three days are also going to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Monday and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. It is then going to be breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.