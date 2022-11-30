Warmer on Wednesday, then a snowy Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front from 12pm Wednesday until 11am Friday. 5 to 10 inches of snow accumulation is possible below pass level, and 12+ inches of snow accumulation is possible above pass level.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for the Highwood and Little Belt Mountains from 5am Thursday until 11am Friday. 5 to 10+ inches of snow accumulation is possible.

It is going to be frigid tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits above/below zero, and wind chills are going to be in the single digits and teens below zero. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with a little bit of a breeze around after midnight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with areas of snow around along and west of the Continental Divide as well as along the Rocky Mountain Front. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, there are just going to be a few isolated snow showers around tomorrow. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to range from the mid teens to the low 30s. There is also going to be a breeze around tomorrow in portions of central and north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the southeast, so it will be a warmer wind.

There are then going to be scattered areas of snow around Wednesday night, generally after midnight. Widespread light to moderate snow is then expected on Thursday as a cold front passes through our area. We are then going to have decreasing clouds on Friday with some scattered snow showers around during the morning.

By Friday morning, 2 to 8 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, with the lowest snow amounts in northeastern Montana. In the mountains, 5 to 10 inches of snow accumulation is expected around/below pass level, and 1 to 2 feet of snow accumulation is expected above pass level. This snow is going to create difficult driving conditions from Wednesday night through Friday morning, so please be careful when driving and give yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you need to go.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some between Thursday and Friday as highs on Thursday are going to be in the teens and 20s, and highs on Friday are going to be in the single digits and teens. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Saturday, and increasing clouds with some isolated evening snow showers around on Sunday. It is also going to be warmer this weekend than it is going to be on Friday as highs are going to be in the 20s and low 30s. There is also going to be a breeze around this weekend, especially on Saturday, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the southwest.

Another storm system is then going to bring widespread snow to our area on Monday. We are then going to have decreasing clouds on Tuesday with some isolated snow showers around during the morning as this storm system leaves our area. This storm system is also going to bring more arctic air into our area as highs are going to be back in the teens for both Monday and Tuesday.