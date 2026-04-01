There have been scattered snow and a few rain showers around throughout the day today in central and southern Montana as a storm system has been passing by our area to the south. It was also another cool day today as highs were only in the 40s in most spots and it was breezy in some areas as well.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Warmer on Wednesday, then cooler with widespread rain/snow on Thursday

Tonight will be partly cloudy and mainly dry in north-central Montana. Around Helena, it is going to be partly to mostly cloudy tonight and there will be a few scattered rain and snow showers around. It is also going to be warmer tonight than it was last night, but it is still going to be chilly as lows are going to be in the 20s and low 30s. It will also continue to be a bit breezy tonight along the eastern half of the Hi-Line as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Elsewhere, there will just be a little breeze around tonight.

In north-central Montana, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny tomorrow and there will be a few isolated rain and mountain snow showers around during the evening. Around Helena, it is going to be partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow and there will be some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around during the late afternoon and evening. It is also going to be a lot warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be back in the 50s in most locations. There will also be a little breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

A larger storm system will impact Montana tomorrow night through Friday morning. There will be some scattered rain and mainly mountain snow showers around tomorrow night. On Thursday, precipitation will become more widespread as the day goes on. Precipitation will initially be in the form of rain or a rain/snow mix in the lower elevations, but will switch-over to snow later in the day. Widespread accumulating snow is expected Thursday night, with the snow gradually tapering off during the second half of the night. There will continue to be some lingering snow showers around on Friday, but these snow showers will taper off as the day goes on and the skies will begin to clear out later in the day.

In Cascade County, Judith Basin County, and Fergus County, as well as around the Helena area, a coating-6” of snow is expected in the lower elevations. In north-central Montana north of the aforementioned counties, up to 3” of snow is possible. In the mountains, 5-12+” of snow is expected. The bulk of the snow accumulation in the lower elevations will be from Thursday evening through Friday morning.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for portions of western, southern, and central Montana from Thursday morning through Friday morning.

In the lower elevations, roads will be slick in some areas Thursday evening through Friday morning, so use caution when driving. In the mountains and over some of the mountain passes, be prepared for slick/snow-covered roads at times during these two days.

Much cooler temperatures are expected on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s. There is also going to be a good breeze around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. On Friday, it will still be cool, but a little warmer as highs are going to be in the 40s. There is also only going to be a little breeze around on Friday.

Easter weekend will be a beautiful one as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. Saturday will be mostly sunny and dry and Easter Sunday will be partly cloudy and mostly dry. It is also going to be mild this weekend as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

The pleasant weather will stick around for the beginning of next week. On Monday and Tuesday, it is going to be partly to mostly cloudy and mainly dry. It is also going to continue to be mild on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. There will be little wind on Monday, but the wind will pick up on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.