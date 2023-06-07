Warmer on Wednesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for most of central and north-central Montana from 12pm Thursday until 6am Saturday. Flash flooding due to excessive rainfall is possible.

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for western Valley County, including around Hinsdale and Tampico, until 10am Wednesday. Flooding has been occurring in this area.

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the Milk River around Glasgow until Friday morning. Minor flooding has been and will continue to occur in this area.

There are going to be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around tonight, generally before midnight around the Helena area and after midnight in northeastern Montana. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tonight. Also, lows tonight are going to range from the mid 40s to the mid 60s, with the warmest temperatures in northeastern Montana.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds with isolated showers and thunderstorms during the morning in northeastern Montana and a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, especially around the Helena area. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are then likely on Thursday and Friday, especially during the PM hours, as a storm system impacts our area. A couple severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and/or large hail are also possible on Thursday. Heavy rainfall is also going to be a concern on these two days, especially with the thunderstorms, and this heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding, so please be careful when driving and make sure you turn around if a roadway is flooded.

We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on these two days. It is also going to be mild/warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. There is also going to be a little breeze around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the east-northeast.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Saturday, generally during the PM hours. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures this weekend as highs are going to range from the mid 60s to the mid 80s, with the warmest temperatures in northeastern Montana.

There are then going to be some more scattered showers and thunderstorms around early next week, especially during the PM hours, as we continue to remain in an unsettled weather pattern. Also, the highs early next week are going to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s, with the warmest temperatures in northeastern Montana.